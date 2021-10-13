A Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded Oct. 4 to a burglary at the Hilltop Baptist Community Center. During the investigation, deputies identified the perpetrator from security footage obtained at the location.
Joel Leighton Sowder, 43, of Scarbro, was arrested on Oct. 12 for the felony offense of breaking and entering. Sowder was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.