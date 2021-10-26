Authorities lodged felony charges against a Scarbro man following two recent incidents, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Aaron Preston Matheny, 27, of Scarbro has been charged with entering without breaking and breaking and entering, both felonies, and the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny.
Matheny was arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court and failed to post a $7,000 bond. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.
On the night of Oct. 16, deputies responded to a burglary in the Hilltop area. The homeowner was reviewing his security cameras when he noticed a man open his garage and enter, leaving with multiple items. Deputies reviewed the footage and identified the suspect as Matheny.
Three nights later, deputies responded to another burglary in the Scarbro area, during which homeowners caught a man in an outbuilding into which he had forced entry. The man dropped the property he had and fled before law enforcement’s arrival. Deputies reviewed security footage and identified him as the same suspect as in the previous burglary.
If you have information regarding either incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Individuals may also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.