Clarksburg — Karen Friel, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia district director, is encouraging consumers to shop at local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Shopping small on Saturday, Nov. 28, supports America’s small business owners and provides critical economic backing to businesses nationwide. This year, small businesses have the added hurdle of navigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday allows consumers to make an impact in their neighborhoods by supporting local small businesses. Last year, an estimated 110 million U.S. consumers shopped small on Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is about supporting local businesses. Shopping small is an opportunity for Americans to support local economies and spur growth during this holiday season and the coming year.
Last year, shoppers came together in full-force to support their local communities, and Small Business Saturday hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending.
“This year remember you can support many small businesses in person, by following state and local socially distancing guidelines, and in the convenience of your own home by shopping virtually,” stated Friel. “Many small businesses are offering a variety of ways to shop, including ordering online and picking up via curbside. Small businesses need our support more than ever right now. Check with your local small businesses, chambers of commerce, and other local organizations on how you can #shopsmall to support small businesses this shopping season.”