SBA deadline approaching for those affected by August 2022 flooding. Loans available in region.
atlanta – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in West Virginia of the July 24 deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans due to damages from flooding on Aug. 14-15, 2022.
Low-interest disaster loans are available in the counties of Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Roane in West Virginia.
Interest rates are as low as 3.04 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.188 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17939.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services), or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster.
● ● ●
Medicine Children’s gets state’s top spot
in national ranking.
morgantown, w.va. – WVU Medicine Children’s has received its third consecutive title as the top children’s hospital in West Virginia, according to U.S News & World Report, which also awarded national rankings to WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery programs in its 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals.
This year marks the WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Urology Program’s sixth-consecutive national ranking, this year up six spots to 35th in the country.
● ● ●
U of Charleston splitting business in two, creating five distinct schools.
charleston, w.va. – The University of Charleston will transition from a single School of Business and Leadership to two separate schools – theUC School of Business and the UC School of Leadership.
Consequently, UC will now have five distinct schools: Arts and Sciences, Business, Health Sciences, Leadership, and Pharmacy. Degree programs in both the School of Business and the School of Leadership will maintain Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) accreditation as appropriate.
The School of Business will oversee the current Bachelor of Business Administration Degrees, Master of Business Administration, and Master of Science in Business and Data Analytics degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.