Sawyers earns medical degree from WVSOM

Patrick Sawyers, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28.

While at WVSOM, Dr. Sawyers received Rural Health Initiative recognition.

Sawyers earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-professional biology from Concord University in Athens in 2018. He is a 2014 graduate of Shady Spring High School.

Sawyers is the son of Christina and Gary Sawyers of Cool Ridge. He is married to Kailea Sawyers.

He plans to enter a family medicine residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, W.Va.

