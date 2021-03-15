Beckley Common Council member Sherrie Hunter and former Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick are asking Beckleyans to come to the Linda K. Epling Stadium on Friday, March 19, from noon to 4 p.m. to receive a box of food from Save the Children.
Save the Children, an international humanitarian aid organization, has donated 1,200 boxes of food to the City of Beckley Housing Authority. Each box weighs 35 pounds, Hunter said,
Rhonda Whitt, executive director of the Housing Authority, has asked Hunter and Hedrick to organize the Friday food giveaway because the duo already organizes food giveaways for Mountaineer Food Bank, a state nonprofit that distributes food to those who need it.
Usually, Mountaineer Food Bank donates 300 to 400 boxes. Due to its resources, the larger international charity is able to offer more food items.
It is very important that everyone in the Beckley area who needs food comes to the Save the Children food giveaway at the stadium Friday, the two urged. If residents will take all of the 1,200 boxes, Save the Children will send more to Beckley.
"It's kind of like a challenge," Hedrick said. "If you're able to get to distribute all the food, they'll give you more.
"Our goal is to make sure we meet that challenge."
He said Save the Children will expand on the program in Beckley if all of the food boxes are distributed. Later, said Hedrick, Save the Children will provide other means of assistance in Beckley, such as holiday gifts.
"They'll actually look for other ways to provide assistance in the area," Hedrick said. "If we're successful, they'll consider this as an area to work.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure we don't fail," he added. "We're reaching out to food pantries, churches, any kind of organizations that provide food.
"In the end, if it looks like we still have food, we're going to disburse it to the rest of the organizations so they can hand it out to their people."
Families will receive priority distribution, said Hunter.
Hedrick began inviting food organizations to come to Beckley during the pandemic. The two have worked together to ensure there is food for everyone in Raleigh County.
Hunter said the Save the Children partnership with the Housing Authority is serving an important role and that it will help stock local food pantries.
"Anything we can do to help with the food insecurity in our area is a win-win for everybody," she said. "Nourishment for children is very paramount.
"While the pandemic has had challenges for everybody, it's certainly made a special opportunity that was not here, prior.
"So when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and that's certainly our mission, to make lemonade with the lemons that have been given to us."
The food truck arrives at 11 a.m. with the food, and distribution will start at noon and go to 4 p.m. or when supplies are gone.
Two families may ride in a single car and still receive a box for each household, and larger families qualify for two boxes, said Hedrick.
"We don't want the United States Department of Agriculture (truck) to leave with any food," said Hunter. "We want to make sure we've depleted everything in that refrigerated truck."
More information is available by calling Hedrick at 304-228-6939 or Hunter at 304-573-5194.