Save A Life Day, when people in local communities in West Virginia organize to provide resources and naloxone training in key areas impacted by overdose, will be held Sept. 1 this year.
In West Virginia, 17 counties are planning to distribute over 4,000 naloxone kits across 74 sites. On Sept. 1, they will set a record for the largest Free Naloxone Day in the state’s history.
There will be staffed outreach stations at the following locations between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., or until supplies are depleted:
Princeton – Dick Copeland Town Square, Mercer Stree
Bluefield – Chicory Square, Bland Street
Athens – Concord University Student Center
Matoaka – Main Street
Glenwood – Grants Supermarket, New Hope Road
Oceana – One Voice
Mullens – IGA Market
Welch – McDowell County Hope Rehabilitation Center, Welch Community Hospital
Bradshaw – Bradshaw Town Square