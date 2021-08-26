Save A Life Day, when people in local communities in West Virginia organize to provide resources and naloxone training in key areas impacted by overdose, will be held Sept. 1 this year.

In West Virginia, 17 counties are planning to distribute over 4,000 naloxone kits across 74 sites. On Sept. 1, they will set a record for the largest Free Naloxone Day in the state’s history.

There will be staffed outreach stations at the following locations between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., or until supplies are depleted:

Princeton – Dick Copeland Town Square, Mercer Stree

Bluefield – Chicory Square, Bland Street

Athens – Concord University Student Center

Matoaka – Main Street

Glenwood – Grants Supermarket, New Hope Road

Oceana – One Voice

Mullens – IGA Market

Welch – McDowell County Hope Rehabilitation Center, Welch Community Hospital

Bradshaw – Bradshaw Town Square

