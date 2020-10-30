Saturday is last day for early voting in W.Va.

Early voting remains open through the end of the day Saturday.
In Raleigh County, voters have one polling place to cast their ballot – at the Raleigh County Courthouse – from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Raleigh Deputy Clerk Tammy Richardson asks voters to wear a mask. They must keep a social distance of six feet while inside the courthouse. Q-tips will be used for the machines, and hand sanitizer will be available, she added.
“Please do not wear any mask that would have a political reference or campaign,” Richardson advised. “We can’t allow those.”
In Wyoming County, early voting is set up in four places, all open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: the county courthouse in Pineville, Hanover Public Library, Mullens City Hall and Oceana City Hall.
Early voting continues in Fayette County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as the following polling locations:
• Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 W, Maple Ave., Fayetteville
• Montgomery City Hall, 706 Third Ave., Montgomery
• Green Valley United Methodist Church, 6224 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese
Greenbrier County is providing two locations for early voting — the county courthouse in Lewisburg and the Rupert Community Building. They will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During the same hours, early voting in Summers County takes place at the Summers County Memorial Building in Hinton.
In Monroe County, early voting is taking place at two sites, the lower level of the 911 Center directly behind the courthouse, and at the Peterstown Town Hall, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 198,445 early votes had been cast through Thursday along with 128,744 absentee ballots. The 327,189 total votes cast heading into Friday represented a 25.8 percent statewide turnout.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there were 149,115 absentee ballot requests. For any of the 35,056 people who have not returned their ballot, they must have it postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by the start of each county’s canvass, which is held this year on Monday, Nov. 9.