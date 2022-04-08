Tyler Hicks was only looking for a bit of spending money when he and a friend began detailing the cars of classmates at Shady Spring High School.
“Both of us had part-time jobs but we wanted some extra money,” he explained.
They even came up with a name for their side hustle, detailing cars under the name Broke Guys.
“Most high schoolers are broke,” Hicks said with a laugh.
Now a year out from graduation, Hicks is still just a teenager.
And at 19 years old, he’s also a business owner.
Broke Guys Detailing celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 29, 2021, in downtown Beckley.
Technically it’s just one guy these days as Hicks’ friend took a different route.
Hicks always thought he would go in another direction as well.
“All through school I wanted to do IT,” he said, adding he has received certification to work in computers. “That’s all I wanted to do.”
Something about the satisfaction of a properly cleaned car, however, shifted his focus.
“In the beginning we were just doing our own vehicles but then our friends were so happy when we cleaned their cars and it just kind of sparked,” he said.
Even in the beginning Hicks did more than just “wash” cars.
“We just kept learning,” he said. “We researched the best things to use and I would buy tools and products.
“I found that you could take a vehicle from the dirtiest to the absolute cleanest with the right tools and the right products.”
And when he made the decision to go at it as a profession, he learned even more by attending training at the King Automotive Detailing Institute in Pittsburgh.
“I learned everything from how to wash a proper exterior and how to clean an interior to how to polish and remove scratches out of vehicles,” he said.
Broke Guys customers can choose from three packages when having their automobiles detailed.
Package 1, Hicks said, offers a “good hand wash,” wheel and tire cleaning, interior vacuum and window cleaning and a towel dry.
“It just kind of goes up from there,” Hicks said, explaining both packages 2 and 3 offer everything from the previous package plus a bit more.
“Package 2 offers a 3-month wax and clay bar service,” he said, explaining the process of removing micro contaminants from the paint.
“Like when you wash a vehicle and run your hand down the paint and it still feels like sand,” he said. “We pull that off it.”
The middle package also includes an interior shampoo.
Customers who choose Package 3 receive a 6-month wax and iron decontamination wash as well as a headliner scrub and a scent bomb that leaves the interior smelling fresh for two weeks.
Although most people wash their cars either regularly or at least from time to time, Hicks said good, proper cleanings are recommended to increase a car’s life and even its trade-in value.
“Detailing really helps expand the life of your car,” he said. “And if you wash it (regularly) and keep the salt off it, you can keep your vehicle looking good and have it longer.”
● ● ●
Though open just over 5 months, Hicks said he’s encouraged by the response.
“It’s been going good,” he said, noting December as a “great” month. “It was kind of a blessing for us and we’re picking up again now since we’re having better weather.”
He said he expects that trend to continue through the summer months as people are out and about more.
“I’ve had a lot of people who just want a good wash and who want to keep their cars protected for the summer months,” he said.
And though he’s doing well, he attributes much of his success to his parents, Matt Hicks, who owns his own service station, and Melanie, who takes care of the Broke Guys’ books.
“Without my parents and (building owner) Rob Dunlap I wouldn’t be able to be here now,” he said.
Broke Guys Detailing is located at 345 Prince St. in Beckley. Call 681-222-4499 or visit Broke Guys Detailing on Facebook to schedule an appointment.