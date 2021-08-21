For more than 100 years, people have passed 223 Main St. — in wagons, in cars and on foot — without giving thought to a modest wall that is partly visible there.
The last few generations may not have known that the stone wall is known as Salvation Wall and that it saved the downtown business district from a destructive fire in 1912.
On Tuesday, Raleigh Historical Society gave the wall its appropriate place in city history. The group placed a marker on the wall at 223 Main St.
"Salvation Wall. A stone wall located here impeded advance of the Great Fire of April 14, 1912, saving Main Street businesses and offices."
It is one of at least nine markers that are within walking distance of one another in the downtown area.
Ward I Beckley Common Councilman Tom Sopher, who is president of Raleigh County Historical Society, said Merle Cole of the Raleigh Historical Society had set out to locate more downtown historic sites recently.
"I said, 'Merle, there was this wall that saved all of Main Street because of the fire of April 14, 1912,'" Sopher recalled. "He said, 'OK, maybe we can put up a marker indicating that.'
"I said, 'That would be pretty interesting. People would like to know about that, I guess.'"
Sopher shared newspaper articles and told the story of the Great Fire of 1912:
Just past midnight in the City of Beckley on April 14, 1912, a fire started inside the Rose and Turner Company's building at the corner of Heber and Neville streets.
A night watchman inside the building discovered the fire at around 2 a.m.
A special edition of The Raleigh Register and Raleigh Herald, printed on April 15, 1912, would report only that the watchman's name was "McDowell." McDowell, the local newspaper reported, discovered the fire inside the building, which housed a stock of furniture and an undertaking business. He noticed the fire came from the rear of the building, where a large stock of furniture and other items were stored.
When the city's new fire bell — received March 28, 1912 — was rung, Beckley Fire Department firefighters responded to downtown.
BFD was just four years old on that spring night, which would become infamous in city history.
Until 1907, Beckley citizens had an informal "bucket brigade" to fight any flames with buckets of water, the City of Beckley website reports. They knew one fire could spread quickly to other areas.
City Code Enforcement did not exist then, and construction was unregulated. As a result, workers had built downtown as cheaply as possible and in a haphazard way. They erected wooden, frame buildings that were extremely vulnerable to an errant flame, Sopher said on Tuesday.
Downtown was a booming business district then and hosted a few homes and a number of businesses, jeff560.tripod.com, which posts historical documents, shows: Campbell Hospital, Southern Bell Telephone Exchange, the local post office, Beckley Electric Light and Power Company, Taylor's Cash Grocery Co., millinery Mary V. Conway, J. Conway, shoemaker, H.T. Calfee and Sons undertakers, Lloyd's restaurant, T.M. Keirn City Restaurant, The Messenger, John F. Burgess clothing and furniture store, jeweler Quincy Stover, Dunn Brothers Ladies' Furnishings, Mrs. A.B. Lloyd's boarding house, B.O. Houchins' restaurant, Kay & Grass Grocers and meat market, Salem Sheen (dry goods and clothing), dressmaker Miss Cooper, millinery Jenny Smith, eight buildings owned by Thos H. Wickham, Quesenberry's Poolroom, J.R. Anderson (jeweler), J.V. Walsh (tailor), Posie Wray cleaning company, White's meat market, grocer D.L. Rhodes, Corey Brothers Fruits and Confectionary, W.M. Taylor & Co. (dry goods, clothing and furnishings), Harris Studio (photography), Dr. Ward Kidd, DDS, law office of Williams, Stansbury and Scott, M.C. Brackman, attorney, attorneys Painter and Shrewsbury, Hal M. Scott, city engineer and others.
On Sept. 12, 1907, Mayor Hugh Dunn and members of Beckley Common Council had authorized the growing city to buy a hose reel and a hose. A city water system was being built and would be completed in November 1907.
On Dec. 26, 1907, the city had contracted with local plumber J.L. McCoy to provide firefighting equipment — a hose reel, fire hose and other equipment, all for $1,000. The city had gotten the equipment in April 1908, and Council approved construction of the first fire station on Fayette Street.
BFD, headed by Chief W.L. Ticer, was born.
Ticer had organized a crew of 30 volunteer firefighters, all men. When the new fire bell signaled a fire on April 14, 1912, BFD firefighters pulled the hose reel and wagon to the Rose-Turner building. The sight that greeted them would change Beckley.
The building was inaccessible on one side because it was a wall of fire.
Although fire crews immediately started to attack the flame, the fire caught the nearby wooden buildings surrounding it. The Raleigh Register reported that the electric lights and many of the telephone wires burned early.
Sopher reported that BFD encountered water problems that prevented them from extinguishing the flames efficiently. Fire crews began to blow up intact buildings with dynamite, so that the fire could not grow larger and overtake all of downtown.
"From the point of its origin, the blaze spread rapidly in all directions, speedily catching the building on the opposite corner, occupied by the Taylor Cash Grocery, Miss Mary Conway's millinery store and J. Conway's shoe shop, and to the Odd Fellows building, which was occupied by the Odd Fellows Daughters of Rebecca, Knights of Pythias and Modern Woodmen, all of whose paraphernalia was destroyed," The Raleigh Register reported. "In the other directions there was a solid block of frame buildings reaching to the Campbell Hospital, beyond which was the residence of attorney John M. Anderson, which was the last building destroyed on that side of the street, it having been blown up by dynamite, thereby preventing the further spread of the flames in that direction.
"On the opposite side of the street, the postoffice building was among the first to catch the flames spreading from it in each direction to the Lloyd boarding house, where dynamite was also used and the flames checked before they had secured sufficient hold on the Willis Hotel to render efforts to save that structure and prevent the further spread of the flames in that direction unavailing."
The heat was so intense that the concrete sidewalks and bricks in the street pavements were split into fragments at many places.
The fire continued to blaze along Main Street, said Sopher. It would have continued its course and destroyed the entire business district, he said, except for a stone wall at the Bank of Raleigh.
"On Main Street, the first brick building in the pathway of the flames was encountered at the store of W. M. Taylor & Co. which was totally gutted, only the walls of the first story which were of stone, being left standing, the fire being finally checked by the stone wall of the Bank of Raleigh, the substantial construction of which undoubtedly saved the balance of the business portion of the city," the Raleigh Register reported.
The westward course of the fire was stopped by the Virginian Railway Co., a stone building, and on the south by the stone jail, the newspaper reported.
There were no fatalities or serious injuries, according to The Raleigh Register.
The calculated loss to property and insurance was $275,000 — about $4 million in today's economy, Sopher said.
When the flames were extinguished, downtown was an ashen, smoldering mess — but Salvation Wall and the row of buildings behind it was still standing.
"Right after this fire, the city passed an ordinance that all the buildings that were built in the uptown would be masonry — built out of cinderblocks, rock or brick, something that was fireproof," said Sopher. "So that was a tragedy, but, in the end, it came back as to kind of saving the town further down the road."
And it did, 100 years later.
Around 10 p.m. on the snowy night of Jan. 2, 2012, the building that had been constructed at the former Rose & Turner Co. site caught fire.
The 2012 fire, like the 1907 fire, was sudden and ferocious. Once again, water delivery was interrupted: A frozen hydrant forced BFD to take additional steps to get water to the flames.
The fire would destroy three buildings before BFD firefighters and other fire departments extinguished it, leaving a burned-out "hole" at the site for nearly eight years.
City workers and engineers filled and compacted the space, known as The Hole, and brought it to street level in 2020.
Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price, who is also Raleigh fire coordinator, was among those who fought the fire. Price retired shortly after helping to put out the flame and, a few years later, as councilman, urged the city to act to fill The Hole.
The new name of the site of the Rose & Turner building is The Plaza, and it is a space for residents and visitors to enjoy downtown.
Days before Raleigh Historical Society dedicated the marker for Salvation Wall, a sculpture by native artist Jamie Lester was placed at The Plaza.
Called "Cardinal Ascending," it depicts a cardinal rising to flight. It is a tribute to the resilience of Beckley and the openness of the future.