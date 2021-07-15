The Salvation Army of Beckley has asked the City of Beckley for a $75,000 contribution toward construction of a community center on Robert C. Byrd Drive.
SA Major Ronald Mott said Wednesday that the organization will soon start a capital campaign in the fall to raise funds for the $4 million center, which will offer a gym and walking track, classrooms, social services, a kitchen and a community room that other organizations may use.
The selected site is right across from Sheetz at the former John Eye building. Work crews have already demolished the building from the site, which the Salvation Army owns.
During the regular Beckley Common Council meeting on Tuesday, Mott and Tammy Shank, a resource and development specialist, asked Council to allocate $75,000 toward the project.
Mott said the Salvation Army has already given $1.5 million and that The Carter Family Foundation has pledged $200,000, while Beckley Area Foundation and the Cline Foundation have both pledged donations.
Shenk said the center will play a strong role in community activities, once built. It will offer the Salvation Army a base for operating a food pantry, meal preparation, helping during natural disasters, partnering with colleges and providing mentoring and tutoring opportunities for children.
"We're committed to open a youth program within the communities," she said.
She added the Salvation Army plans to offer programs like adult basketball leagues for older adults and to offer faith-based programs and social services.
The gym and building will be able to provide a cold night shelter for the homeless, and the kitchen will offer a larger area for preparing meals.
"We are in desperate need of a new building," she said.
The current South Fayette Street facility is very old and limited in space.
"For us to be able to do the programming we can do, we need to move forward, and we need a new facility," said Shenk. "This is a community center.
"It's going to serve an entire community, but it's also an opportunity for us to be a real partner with other organizations."
She said other organizations may use the space.
One of the City of Beckley's defined goals is to provide for the homeless community and to provide youth with recreational opportunities, which the new center aims to do within city limits.
Mott said the current location is not in a neighborhood, while the new one will place the Salvation Army closer to kids, youth, the elderly and families who may benefit from services.
"We will be located in a neighborhood, now, where there's houses and kids and seniors," said Mott, "so that we will be able to meet a lot more needs than where we are now, on South Fayette Street."
Council is considering the request.
Shenk asked for prayers and other forms of community support.
Mott and Shenk unveiled pictures of the planned facility to Council.
The main entrance from Ellison Avenue will offer a reception area, while the back of the building includes a food pantry and commercial kitchen. A recreational room, which can be divided into two or three smaller rooms, will be used as a space for serving meals and for other activities, and it may be used by outside groups and for church services.
The front half of the building will be used for social services programs, while the middle will be a large space with offices and classrooms around it. A gym will be at the higher elevation and will offer an indoor walking track, a safe place for senior citizens to come and get exercise.
Mott, who has been in the Salvation Army for 29 years, said he has been to 12 different locations. At each location, he said, he has either remodeled or rebuilt or built facilities like the one planned for Beckley.
Those who want to donate financially to the new Salvation Army of Beckley facility may donate by mailing a check to Salvation Army of Beckley, 312 S. Fayette St., Beckley, WV 25801. Mott said the memo line should read "Building Fund."