It’s a tradition that has gone on for decades.
Every year, in the weeks leading up to Christmas time, men and women of all ages ring a little red bell and stand in front of a small red kettle while people passing by drop folded bills or coins into the red kettle as part of the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign.
All the funds donated during the fundraiser then go directly back into the community where it was raised.
Jerry Lester, Salvation Army bell ringer coordinator, said he had hoped to start dispatching bell ringers the first of November to several locations in southern West Virginia, but was limited by the number of volunteers.
“Right now, I have about six,” Lester said.
He added that this is the second year he has been short on volunteers.
Although the Red Kettle Campaign typically brings in somewhere around $100,000 each year in the counties he covers, Lester said last year they were able to raise only about $25,000.
“This is one of the biggest fundraisers that the Salvation Army does once a year,” Lester said. “We got Christmas coming up so there will be families asking for food and toys for their kids. Also during this time, we still have people coming in every day needing assistance with bills like water, electric and gas and we try to do our best to do what we can to help them.”
Lester said the Salvation Army doesn’t just use this fundraiser to help people during the holidays but throughout the entire year.
“We were way, way down last year and it’s really hurt us,” he said.
Lester said he could use about 12 to 15 bell ringers to cover their usual locations in Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties.
Lester said if they are unable to find enough volunteers, the Salvation Army will have to pay people to be bell ringers, which takes money away from people in need in the community.
“The Salvation Army really appreciates everyone who volunteers and gives,” he said. “Every year the community helps on this so we can give back to the community what they give to us.”
Lester said he would like to meet his volunteer goal before Nov. 20, which is when the bell ringers are typically out in “full force.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Lester at 304-207-7275. People can also stop by the office at 312 S Fayette S. in Beckley to see Lester between 1-3 a.m. Monday through Friday.