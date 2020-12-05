They work quietly behind the scenes and are rarely thought of by the average person except in times of disaster.
Or perhaps at the holidays.
The ringing bell can often be heard well before the bright red kettle or the even the bell ringer comes into view.
To many, the familiar sound of the Salvation Army’s ringing bell signals Christmas.
The donations dropped inside the bellringers’ kettles certainly help the Salvation Army pay for its Christmas programs.
Those out and about in recent weeks, however, might have noticed a decrease in that familiar sight and sound.
In fact, there are 50 percent fewer locations for bellringers throughout southern West Virginia this season.
“There are less locations because businesses won’t allow it because of the pandemic,” explains Beckley Salvation Army Major Ronald Mott.
And though there are fewer opportunities to seek donations, the need for assistance grows, particularly in the middle of a pandemic.
So, Mott and his wife Rebecca, also Major Mott, continue to work, hopeful to make up for it elsewhere.
“It would affect how we help with utilities, rent and food,” Mott said of the lost intake from kettle donations. “If we can’t afford it, we’re going to have to cut back on it.”
• • •
The Motts are new to the area, assigned to the Beckley Salvation Army in June.
They are not new to the Salvation Army though.
Mott, who was raised in the Salvation Army church, was 32 when he decided to devote his life to ministry in 1989.
“I lived in Clearwater, Fla., and went to a conference in Colorado Springs and felt the Lord call me to become a Salvation Army minister,” he recalls.
Mott graduated from seminary school in 1993. It was in school where he met Rebecca, who was also studying to become a minister.
The two married in 1995 and, with their now adult sons Wyatt and Colton, have traveled throughout the southeast United States with stops in Georgia, Arkansas, Florida and Virginia.
Mott explains the locations of his assignments are always based on community need.
“I’ve built things and remodeled things in every assignment I’ve been in,” he said.
In Oklahoma, he oversaw the construction of a sports complex with two football fields and four softball fields.
In 1994, following a devastating flood in Albany, Ga., he oversaw the construction of 125 new homes while Rebecca cooked meals for volunteers.
And in Beckley, his mission is to move the Salvation Army from its current location at 312 S. Fayette St. to a new building at 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive.
The Salvation Army purchased the building seven years ago, but Mott was sent in to make the move finally happen.
It won’t be an easy task though, as vandalism reported in May and June of 2019 resulted in $789,000 in damage.
“Someone went in and took all the copper out of the building, stole the copper wires, all the bathroom fixtures, the elevator motor,” Mott said. “They took anything they could scrap.”
Beckley Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Dave Allard said evidence from the thefts, which were reported May 17 and June 17, 2019, were collected and sent to the state labs for testing but have yet to yield a suspect.
The incidents remain under investigation and he asks anyone with information contact Beckley Police at 304-256-1720.
Mott said insurance will pay for the damage, but it’s not yet clear just what the next move will be.
“I was brought here to do something with the building,” Mott said, “either to remodel or to destroy and rebuild.”
That decision should come in January when the Beckley Salvation Army’s Board of Directors meets again.
Regardless of the decision, Mott said he will see the project through, moving the Salvation Army from the place where it first opened its doors in Beckley in 1938.
When it’s all said and done, he said the new location will house not only the church and administrative offices, but also the Salvation Army Thrift Store currently located at 600 S. Fayette St.
The new location will also boast a commercial kitchen, allowing the Salvation Army the opportunity to offer cooked meals in addition to boxed and bagged meals.
Although Mott said he’s not sure of the timeline of the move, due to both the construction and the pandemic, he said he’s excited for the end result.
“It will be something everyone should be proud about,” he said. “The community should be proud.”
• • •
Covid-19 has not only affected the number of kettle locations, it’s also lessened the number of volunteers as fewer civic groups meet and fewer people are stepping up to stand among a crowd of strangers, albeit for a good cause.
Mott said he’s looking though, and simply asks that those interested be 16 or over, able to stand for seven hours, be of good health, willing to wear a mask and be friendly.
“But you can’t see their smiles because of the masks,” he said, indicating a good spirit is of the most importance.
Mott said monetary donations are critical to the Salvation Army’s mission, but he added donating time through services such as bellringing is just as important.
And he adds they also accept usable goods such as furniture and clothing for resale in the store.
Food items such as in-date canned goods and frozen foods are also accepted.
Both Mott and Rebecca also ask that people visiting the Crossroads Mall consider picking up a name from the Angel Tree and purchasing Christmas presents for a local child.
“Lists what they want for Christmas,” Mott explained. “It has their clothes size, favorite toy they would like, shoe sizes and all that information so when they take it, they can go and shop for them.”
Mott said it’s a rewarding experience when they can help a family with Christmas, put food on the table or simply keep the lights on.
“To see a smile on their face because their problems are being somewhat solved, that leaves a warm feeling inside,” he said.
And Rebecca adds that the Salvation Army, with its familiar bells and bright red kettles, might be more visible at Christmas, but that’s just a small piece of the puzzle.
“We serve all year long,” she said. “We are in the community every day throughout the year.”
She also stressed the importance of local donations.
“We are a local organization,” she said, debunking the misconception that because it is an international organization, money comes from elsewhere. “We are funded locally through the generous donations of our friends and neighbors in our community to help those who are less fortunate in our community.
“If our friends and neighbors don’t donate, we don’t have funds.”
Mott adds, “The Salvation Army is doing the most good with the products and the donations that the community supplies us with.
“We’re a giving charitable organization and we try to help where we can.”
• • •
To find out more about volunteering, contact the Salvation Army at 304-253-9541.
Donations can be made to 312 S. Fayette St.
Mott also says church services Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. are open for anyone who would like to attend.
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com