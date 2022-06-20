Southern Appalachian Labor School will be sponsoring the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
The camp will be at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork and at sites at Collinwood Trailer Park, Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill as well as Riverfront Apartments and Gertrude Apartments in Montgomery/Smithers from July 5 to Aug. 5.
Meals will be provided to eligible children free of charge. To be eligible, children must meet income guidelines for reduced priced meals in the National School Lunch Program.
The income guidelines for reduced price meals range from annual income of $23,828 for one person to $82,621 for eight people in a single household.
Children who are part of households that receive SNAP or TANF assistance are automatically eligible to receive free meals.