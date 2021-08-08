Southern Appalachia Labopr School (SALS) will have a clearance sale on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Sunday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Historic Oak Hill School.
SALS is hauling everything out and will sell as many books as you can stuff in a grocery bag for $2.
The sale will be in the cafeteria of the Historic Oak Hill School, at 140 School St. Enter from the parking lot on the right-hand side of the building where the entrance is handicapped-accessible.
Please expect to wear a mask as you browse to protect yourself and others. There will be masks available for anyone who forgets to bring one.