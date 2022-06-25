The July SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
Special additions to SALS stock this month include books on West Virginia life and history, vintage baseball books, several books on gardening and landscaping, vintage hymnals, and some old Boy Scout books. SALS also has additions to its fiction, religion, and general social sciences categories.
Most books are priced at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. The sale on romances continues at 25 cents apiece.