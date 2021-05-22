The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) has begun a weekly partnership with the Fayette County Public Library Bookmobile at the SALS Regina Apartments in Gauley Bridge.
According to SALS Director John David, SALS has a 20-year history of providing education in Fayette County with the Accent Education academic year programs, the Feed & Read summer program, and the used book store at the Historic Oak Hill School.
Brenda Warrick, Regina Apartments manager, was excited about the service. She noted that reading is fundamental for a better-informed public and she wants the residents at Regina to read, learn and become engaged. She concluded that her desire is for Regina Apartments to become a community of strength where residents can together enjoy life, hope and the pursuit of happiness.