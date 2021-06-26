Through two different programs, the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) is again offering free site-based educational and feeding program in Fayette County.
Both programs begin July 5 and end Aug. 6.
The free site-based Accent Education program will be at the SALS Community Center and Farm in Beards Fork.
According to SALS Director John David, SALS has offered the program for over 20 years and is the oldest site in Fayette County.
By helping children entering first through sixth grade maintain reading skills, SALS helps them overcome the "summer slide" that occurs when youths fall behind academically during the summers in between school years.
Children will be transported from pick-up sites in the Oak Hill, Montgomery/Smithers areas and areas between along W.Va. 61.
The free Feed and Read program will be offered at various sites from July 5 to Aug. 6 as well. It will feature meals plus books and reading materials in collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for children 18 years of age and under. The program will be served at the following sites:
• SALSCommunity Center in Beards Fork. Breakfast will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Historic Oak Hill High School. Lunch will be served from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
• Bridge Water Place Apartments, Montgomery. Lunch will be served from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
• Gertrude Apartments, Smithers. Lunch will be served from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.
• Collinwood Trailer Park, Oak Hill. Lunch will be served noon to 12:40 p.m.
• Pine Knoll Apartments, Oak Hill. Lunch will be served 1 to 1:45 p.m.
For more information about the program, call SAlS at 304-779-2280.
Applications and details for the Accent Education program can be obtained by contacting 304-779-2280, 304-250-7627, or sals@citynet.net. They are also available at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork, SALS Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St., or the SALS Administrative office on W.Va. 61 in Kincaid.