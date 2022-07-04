The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) in Fayette County is seeking grant funding for its housing program to assist low-income homeowners.
SALS and its subsidiary housing program, SALS Housing and Coalfields Housing, have announced plans to seek Housing Preservation Grant Funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program.
The proposed program would be a grant program that provides rural, non-profit organizations grant funds to assist low-income homeowners in repairing and rehabilitating their homes in rural areas.
SALS plans to implement the program in Fayette County and adjoining areas.
The program would be open to all eligible applicants of race, disability, gender, age or national origin.
Those who wish to comment or obtain a copy of a statement or proposal can write SALS at P.O. Box 127 Kinkaid, WV, 25119, or call 304-250-7627.