The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) in Fayette County is seeking a matching $115,000 grant to fund its housing program.
SALS and its subsidiary housing program SALS Housing and Coalfield Housing, have announced plans to seek the Housing Preservation Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Program.
The proposed local program would be grant based, providing rural, non-profit organizations grant funds to assist low-income homeowners in repairing and rehabilitating their homes in rural areas.
SALS plans to implement the program in Fayette County and adjoining areas.
The program would be open to all eligible applicants regardless of race, disability, gender, age or national origin.
Those who wish to comment or obtain a copy of a statement or of the proposal can write SALS at P.O. Box 127 Kincaid, WV 25119 or call 304-250-7627.
– J. Damon Cain