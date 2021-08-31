The Southern Appalachian Labor School is holding a clearance book sale on Saturday, Sept. 4, in conjunction with The Oak Leaf Festival.
The Historic Oak Hill School will be open for the same from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering thousands of books to browse.
The sale price is simple: everything that can be stuffed into a grocery bag for $2.
Among the catalogue are novels, romances, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books and some CDs and LPs.
There are children’s books for all ages.
The Historic Oak Hill School is located at 140 School Street. Enter from the handicapped accessible parking lot on the right-hand side of the building.
Please expect to wear a mask as you browse to protect yourself and others. There will be masks available for anyone who forgets to bring one.