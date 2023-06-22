The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) office of Housing Counseling has awarded two housing counseling grants in West Virginia, one to the Southern Appalachian Labor School and the other to the Housing Authority of Mingo County.
The awards will support the comprehensive housing counseling services provided by SALS to homebuyers, homeowners, and renters, and will help to continue the important work to reach deeper into underserved communities, according to a press release from SALS.
The SALS award helps to ensure that households have access to high-quality housing counseling services, particularly those for whom systematic barriers and racial inequities have made it difficult to obtain safe and affordable housing.
The certified HUD counselor at SALS is Marcus Wilkes, who has offices at the Historic Oak Hill School. He can be reached at 304-465-4246, by contacting SALS@citynet.net, or by writing to SALS, P.O. Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119.
