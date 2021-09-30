SALS book clearance sale continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
There are thousands of books to browse through, including many not available at the organization's previous sales.
Books can be purchased by the grocery bagful – for $2 per bag. Second and third bags are just $1.
Titles come from novels, romances, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books and some CDs and LPs. There are children’s books, too.
Use the handicapped-accessible parking lot on the right-hand side of the building.
Masks will be required as you browse. There will be masks available for anyone who forgets to bring one.