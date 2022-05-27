The June book sale at Southern Appalachia Labor School (SALS) is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St.
June’s sale features clearance prices on romance writers. All books on the romance table will go for 25 cents, including hardback editions of writers such as Danielle Steel and Nora Roberts.
Thousands of other books include novels, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books, children’s and some DVDs, CDs, and LPs.
Most books are priced at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks.