Because of recent flooding in Fayette County and surrounding areas, the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) is offering temporary living accommodations to people who are temporarily homeless in its emergency shelters at the Historic Oak Hill School and the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork.
John David, director of SALS, said emergency shelters are to help those in need whether locally or nearby in the coalfields of Appalachia.
SALS recently made a similar offer to people in Eastern Kentucky.
David noted that disasters caused by many factors including climate change are becoming increasingly prevalent and no particular area is exempt from a pending disaster.
SALS can be reached at (304) 250-7627 and sals@citynet.net.
Contributions for food, transpor and utilities can be mailed to SALS, P.O.Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119
