The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) has announced that it will offer a summer Accent Education Express program in Fayette County.
According to SALS director John David, the need is critical since the impact of the combined pandemic and summer academic slides is significant.
The SALS program will be from July 5 to Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork, which has an animal farm, high tunnels for growing vegetables, a walking track and a playground.
The program will be free and offer two daily nutritious meals, breakfast and lunch.
Transportation will be provided along W.Va. 61 from the Valley and Plateau areas in Fayette County. The program will primarily focus on students entering first through sixth grades and provide free books.
Older youth, community members and parents will be welcomed as helpers.
The program is designed to ensure youth are learning, eating well, and having fun in a safe, secure environment during the summer.
Applications can be requested online at SALS@citynet.net. They are also available at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork, the SALS Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St., the SALS Administrative Office on W.Va. 61 in Kincaid, by mail at P.O. Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119, or by calling 304-779-2280 or 304-250-7627.