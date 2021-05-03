The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) has immediate openings for 10 summer associate VISTAs to help with its summer community projects.
VISTA workers can be any age and come from anywhere, but applications are urged this week, according to program organizers.
The programs run from May 24 until Aug. 8. During the programs, SALS will provide free lunches and books to children 18 and under at five sites in Fayette County. There will also be a distribution of age-appropriate activities and educational material for addiction awareness and prevention, as well as renovations and repairs on houses occupied by low-income families.
Member duties include:
• Researching age-appropriate activities and educational material for addiction awareness and prevention and health meal plans;
• Recruiting volunteers to prepare and serve lunches;
• Scheduling meal deliveries and reading with/to children in low-income apartment complexes to maintain/improve reading level during summer break from school; and
• Repairing houses.
Each VISTA worker will receive a living allowance ($513.94 bi-weekly), training and a choice of education award ($1,311.11) or end of service stipend ($345.80). Members also are permitted to work at another job or attend school during off hours. A vehicle is recommended.
Applications can be submitted online at www.my.americorps.gov – look under “Southern Appalachian Labor School.”
Application assistance and information can be provided at SALS by Joe Webb (681-422-4774) or Lisa Manley (304-250-7627).