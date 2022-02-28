WV Can’t Wait will be awarding Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) and Jean Evansmore on Tuesday as two of 40 Hometown Heroes in the state.
The award, which comes with $2,000, will be presented at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School in Oak Hill.
Each of the 40 Hometown Heroes was selected by a committee of volunteer leaders from around the state, from a pool of more than 115 nominations, according to a press release by the left-leaning organization.
The committee used three criteria for selecting each Hero: the lives they changed in their communities, the courage they showed in standing up to the rich and powerful, and the willingness to be led by people who are normally "kept out, put down, or criminalized,” according to the release.
In addition to a $2000 award, Heroes receive free on-going leadership training and coaching, access to mental health and safety services, and a network of other like-minded individuals.
The mission of SALS is to provide education, research, and networks for working class and disenfranchised people in order to promote understanding, empowerment and change.
The Southern Appalachian Labor School is committed to developing a comprehension of the social, economic, and legal structures which affect the lives of the Appalachian People.
Evansmore, 80, is one of the chairpersons for the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign – a branch of a national faith-based activist civic organization founded by the Rev. William J. Barber II.
In remaking the Poor People’s Campaign that was started by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, Barber has cited poverty, racism and ecological destruction as culprits in the spiritual bankruptcy of the nation, according to a profile in The Washington Post in August of 2021.
WV Can’t Wait volunteers designed the Hometown Hero Award program to be different from most grant-giving projects. Instead of long grant applications and restrictive budget reporting, WV Can’t Wait accepted nominations by text/email and offered “no-strings-attached” awards so groups could decide how best to use the funds based on need.
WV Can’t Wait will honor Hometown Heroes with a barbecue lunch from on March 5 at its state convention.
Other Hometown Heroes from the are include: Kayla M. McCoy from Greenbrier County, Debra June Williby-Walker from Mercer County, Greenbrier Valley Pride of Greenbrier County and Maury Johnson from Monroe County.
WV Can’t Wait is a statewide, grassroots political organization committed to winning a people’s government in West Virginia.