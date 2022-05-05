The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) is scheduling a book sale on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street.
SALS has thousands of books, including novels, romances, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books and some CDs and LPs and children’s books for all ages.
With new donations coming in, SALS has books that were not available in April.
With a few exceptions, books are priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks.
A room has been set aside for clearance books which sell at $1 per bag.
Masks are requested to protect yourself and others. There will be masks available for anyone who forgets to bring one.