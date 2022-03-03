The SALS book sale will return on Saturday, March 5, in a new location with hundreds of books never offered before.
The book sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, which is located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. To reach the annex, enter the parking lot to the right of the school and drive (or walk) around the building to the back.
There are thousands of books to browse through, including novels, romances, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books, and some CDs and LPs. There are children’s books for all ages. New donations have resulted in 100 or more books on military history as well as replenishing the stock of the most popular contemporary authors.
With a few exceptions, books are priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. A room has been set aside for clearance books, which sell at $1 per bag.
Masks will be required as you browse to protect yourself and others. There will be masks available for anyone who forgets to bring one.