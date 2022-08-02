The August SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street in Oak Hill.
Several thousand books are available and come in many categories including fiction, old and new; history, particularly military history; religion; romances; westerns; children’s books; cookbooks; and craft books; books concerned with health and general well-being; and others.
Most books are priced at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. The sale on romances continues at 25 cents each.
To find the annex, enter the property at the right parking lot and drive around the main building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.