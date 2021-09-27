The SALS book clearance sale will continue on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
There are thousands of books to browse through, including many not available at previous sales, since SALS continues to find bags and boxes of books stored throughout the building. Once again, SALS will sell as many books as you can stuff into a grocery bag for $2 a bag. Second and third bags are just $1.
There are novels, romances, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books and some CDs and LPs. There are children’s books for all ages.
Please enter from the parking lot on the right-hand side of the building. This entrance is handicapped-accessible.
Masks will be required as you browse to protect yourself and others. There will be masks available for anyone who forgets to bring one.