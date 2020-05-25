The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) intends to submit an application for 2020 funding from the West Virginia Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program.
SALS’ intent is to continue its Accent Education after-school and summer school programs.
The application and any waiver request will be available for public review after submission of the application on May 29.
Those interested may call SALS at 304-250-7627 and make arrangements to stop by the SALS office at 1 Church Hill Road in Kincaid.