He’ll start his shift before dawn Thursday morning.
“I’ll go over each and every component to make sure everything is safe,” Marion Austin Jr. explained. “I’ll check the brakes, lights, windshield wipers, tires and make sure all the gauges are working.”
He’ll check the fuel level, too, of course.
There’s no time to stop for diesel once his day begins.
These checks, Austin said, are part of his daily “pre-trip.”
He’ll run through the list in the afternoon, too.
“I have to check before each and every run to make sure the bus is safe to pick up the children.”
• • •
From behind the wheel of bus No. 268, Austin has watched two generations of Raleigh County students grow from kindergarten through high school.
Many of his charges, he said, are familiar faces, as his former students now watch as their own children board the bus.
“That was something I set as a goal,” he said. “I always wanted to see two or three generations come through. You’ve built a rapport with them (parents) and when you have their children and their children’s children so it’s nice.”
Austin’s route takes him through the areas of Russell, Hager, F and Bostick streets in Beckley as he first picks up — and takes home — Beckley-Stratton Middle School and Woodrow Wilson High School students.
Next up are Stratton Elementary students.
“I usually pull back in my yard at about 8:30 (a.m.)," he said, explaining he checks to make sure the bus is clean and free of any trash. He also wipes down each seat, per Covid-19 guidelines.
“Then I start my afternoons by 1 p.m. and do checks for the evening commute,” he continued. “I make sure it’s safe for the kids to go home.”
Safety, Austin said, is the main goal.
And not just safety while the bus is in motion. Austin and all other bus drivers are responsible for their young charges from door to door.
“That’s another challenge bus drivers face,” he said, explaining a new year means learning new faces and new addresses. “Sometimes younger children don’t know their own addresses, so we have to be the GPS.”
It doesn’t take long, he said, before he becomes familiar with parents or other adults tasked with caring for the students, as younger children are required to be accompanied to the bus stop and back home.
If no adult is at the stop to meet a child in third grade or younger, Austin said he’s required to take the child back to the school.
“Only a few times,” he said, explaining that’s not a problem he usually encounters. “I have contact information for the parents, and most of the time they are very good and responsible.”
Though not tasked with teaching reading, writing or arithmetic, Austin recognizes the importance of bus drivers within the education system.
“We are the first face and the last face children see in the morning and evening,” he said. “I feel like how they start their day off starts with us. If they see a bus driver smiling and telling them, ‘Good morning,’ it’s important because a lot of kids do not hear kind words.
“They look forward to getting on the bus and seeing the bus drivers.”
A new school year means the end of Austin’s own summer vacation, but he said he’s ready. And as he heads back out with a busload of the next generation, he’s encouraging others to be careful.
“Be safe, slow down and be patient so we can make sure we get the kids home safely and have a good year,” he said.
