In addition to contributing to the local economy, the Newmar RV Rally group that spent last week at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea also gave generous donations to local organizations.
According to Kelly Tuckwiller Collins, CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, the group donated almost 300 stuffed animals to local law enforcement, as well as 16 boxes of supplies and $12,000 to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.
Occupants of some 400 recreational vehicles made the fairgrounds their home July 17-24 during the 35th International Newmar Rally. It was the second time the organization had chosen to conduct a rally at the State Fair Event Center.
Lewisburg City Council member Valerie Pritt, who also is the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s communications manager, announced at the July 20 Council meeting that the Newmar group generated around $5 million for the local economy during its week-long stay.
“This is a huge impact for our community,” Pritt said. “I think we’ll have (the Newmar group) for years to come.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com