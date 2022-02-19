mullens – The Rusted Musket is more than a restaurant. It offers a place for West Virginia artists to sell their creations. It pays homage to local athletes who’ve excelled in their chosen sport. It honors the sacrifices of veterans and first responders through a discount.
And, as the weather warms, those extra offerings will increase.
Merrick Rice opened the new restaurant two weeks ago and wanted to offer something unique in Wyoming County.
Everything is homemade, Rice said.
“We don’t offer anything out of a bag,” he noted.
Scott Riffee is the chef, who has worked at five-star restaurants along the eastern seaboard, according to Rice.
In addition to the specialty soups, salads, sandwiches and grilled panini, Riffee offers surprise dinner specials.
For Valentine’s Day, those surprise offerings included chicken parmesan, Chicken Diane, and southwestern chicken soup in a bread bowl.
The restaurant opens daily at 7 a.m. for breakfast.
Lunch and dinner are offered from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The hours will increase as the weather warms and the number of patrons increases.
Rice has applied for a liquor license and plans to add a 40x60 outdoor deck overlooking the river as soon as the weather breaks.
Additionally, live entertainment is planned with music and comedians. Rice plans alternating concerts, open mic nights, and open jam nights.
He and his consultant, Curtis Matics of Crab Orchard, anticipate a substantial increase in business when the recreational trails season gets underway.
The two are business partners in other ventures in Wyoming and Fayette counties, Rice noted.
“I wanted to offer things that haven’t been offered here,” Rice said of his new restaurant.
“I think Mullens is going to be the next Fayetteville.
“It’s time this area saw some changes,” he said.
Rice and Matics want to become involved in the small town’s events, including the Chamber of Commerce.
He is already working with rafting companies in Fayette County to bring more tourists into Wyoming County.
A week’s vacation can be split between whitewater rafting in Fayette County and trail riding and other attractions in Wyoming County, Rice believes.
“I grew up here in Mullens and I want to see some changes here,” Rice emphasized.
He and Matics have ideas for further business ventures in the area, but Rice didn’t want to bite off more than he could chew to begin.
The two met when they were both managers at Bob Evans 15 years ago and have had several years in the business since.
Riffee and Rice met while they were attending Marshall University.
“Between the three of us, we’ve got a lot of experience working in restaurants,” Rice noted.
From jerseys to autographs, exhibited sports mementos from Mullens’ outstanding athletes already include contributions from both Mike D’antoni and Dan D’antoni, Herbie Brooks, Ashley McNeely, among numerous other standouts.
Rice said he is overwhelmed at the contributions and support from area athletes.
“It’s wonderful to see all these people support us.
The business name also pays homage to the Mullens Rebels, the Mountaineer, as well as the Mountain Man depicted in the restaurant logo – they all carried muskets, Rice explained.
Rice also wants the restaurant to become a “mini Tamarack,” where West Virginia artists can offer their creations for sale. A few pieces already adorn the walls of the restaurant and are available for purchase.
Rice’s dad, Rick, served on the Mullens Fire Department for several years until he retired a few years ago.
He wants to honor the sacrifices of his dad as well as all first responders along with veterans by giving them a discount when they visit the restaurant.
For take-out orders or for free delivery in town, phone 304-294-9058.