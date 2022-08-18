The Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) Cartography Club is offering a presentation on Beckley area coal seams as the opening event in a renewed program of themes relating to cartography and geography.
The session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in the main meeting room of the Raleigh County Public Library, 211 North Kanawha Street in Beckley.
The principal speaker will be John Rusnak, a self-employed mining and geology consultant, registered professional engineer and registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration.
Rusnak holds degrees from Penn State University and Washington University (Saint Louis). His career includes serving as vice-president of geological services for Peabody Energy, mining engineer with CDC/NIOSH PIttsburgh Mining Research Division, and corporate geologist for Mission Coal Company.
For additional information, please contact April Norris, Cartography Club program manager, at 304-993-7777 or april.gardner@live.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.