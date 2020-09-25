Matthew Riffle, a 29-year-old Rupert man, entered a guilty plea to the felony offense of breaking into a United States Post Office, according to a press release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
The Greenbrier County man faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on Jan. 8. He also will be required to pay restitution to the United States Post Office.
According to Stuart, Riffle broke into two different post offices on two consecutive days in early 2019.
On one occasion, Riffle used a pry bar to break into the Springdale, Fayette County, United States Post Office. Once inside, he took a postage meter, mail, stamps and some cash.
On the previous day, Riffle broke into the Smoot, Greenbrier County, United States Post Office and took some cash.
In a third incident, in April 2019, Riffle again attempted to break into the Smoot Post Office but was not successful due to the installation of a new door lock and security mechanism.
Riffle was arrested on April 2, 2019, by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement recovered a number of the stolen items from Riffle’s home, including the postage meter from the Springdale Post Office.