Matthew Riffle, 30, of Rupert, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for the felony offense of breaking into a United States Post Office.
Riffle pleaded guilty on Sept. 25 and has been in federal custody since June 30.
Riffle was also ordered to pay restitution to the United States Post Office in the amount of $3,690.42 for the items he took that were not recovered and any damage done to both of the post offices. After he discharges his prison sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for three years.
“Breaking into federal government buildings is a serious offense,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And as Riffle can attest, it’s an offense that can result in stiff sentences.”
On two successive days, Riffle broke into two different United States Post Offices. On March 31, 2019, Riffle used a pry bar to break into the Springdale, Fayette County, post office. Once inside, he took a postage meter, mail, stamps and some cash.
On the previous day, Riffle broke into the Smoot, Greenbrier County, post office and took some cash.
Finally, on April 1, 2019, Riffle again attempted to break into the Smoot post office, but was not successful due to the installation of a new door lock and security mechanism.
The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department arrested Riffle the next day.
Riffle admitted to all three incidents.