Rupert Elementary School has been selected as one of only 20 sites in West Virginia to receive a $1,000 grant to support workplace wellness.
With this award, Rupert Elementary will be better able to support the health and well-being of staffers through creative wellness initiatives such as team and staff challenges and by teaching employees how to stay active and healthy, according to a news release issued by Greenbrier County Schools.
As part of the grant, an employee from the school will receive certification in CDC Work@Health Employer Training via a six-week evidence-based course.
Amber Osborne, pre-K teacher and wellness champion for Rupert Elementary, is enthusiastic about the program.
“There were a handful of staff members already competing in step and walking challenges,” Osborne said in the release. “We are very competitive and excited when competing, and others wanted to join in on the fun. We will be able to provide staff members with step trackers, water tracing bottles and healthy snacks to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle, while creating staff unity and team building.”
She said everyone is excited to begin the program.
Active Southern West Virginia and the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Promotion and Chronic Disease partner to make the grants possible.
“We spend a significant portion of our lives at work,” Active SWV workplace wellness director Veronica Crosier said in the news release. “It’s important we don’t wait until we’re home to consider our wellness. With these grants, we hope to supply the tools and ignite the inspiration needed for workplaces to kick off a sustainable wellness program for their employees.”
