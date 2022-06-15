The 27th annual Operation Backpack rummage sale begins today Thursday, June 16, at 9 a.m. at Mabscott United Methodist Church and will run three consecutive days.
A wide variety of items will be for sale with all proceeds going toward buying backpacks and other school supplies for students in grades K-12.
The event is community-driven, relying on donations.
Items for sale include collectibles, clothes, dishes, furniture and almost anything found at a yard sale.
The effort to get kids equipped for school started in 1995 when Operation Backpack supplied 10 backpacks to two schools. Cindy Parker, who started the mission, continues coordinating the event.
Now the nonprofit operates in four counties. Last year it supplied around 800 backpacks full of school supplies – with the number topping 1,000 some years.
“I like to help the community,” Parker said. “It’s just part of what God tells you too. You help others, you forgive for others, you do for others.”
The church will also be selling hotdogs and baked goods through the run of the sale and all the profits will go toward purchasing backpacks, calculators, books, crayons, and more for children.
The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mabscott United Methodist Church, 412 Whitestick St., Beckley.
“It’s been wonderful for the community to help support by giving us items too,” Parker continued. “Whatever people help support this as a community, we’re hoping that the community would help us by coming and buying a bargain, things they need. Come and get lunch, get a hotdog with homemade chili, get some baked goods.”