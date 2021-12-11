Children advocates from around the state plus parents and representatives of the faith-based community will have a roundtable discussion regarding the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which expires Dec. 31, at Tamarack Conference Center, Ballroom C, in Beckley, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The last monthly payments will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The American Rescue Plan has been providing families with monthly payments of the Child Tax Credit since July, but the expanded program will expire Dec. 31 unless Congress extends it. Families with children receive $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 for each child age 6 to 17.