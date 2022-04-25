The Rotary Club of Beckley, celebrating 100 years of service to Beckley, is selecting a monthly service project to benefit the community.
In March and April, Rotary raised funds for the annual Dave Langford Food Drive and the After Hours Membership collected formal attire for the local high schools.
On Tuesday, Aprili 26, Rotary members will present five local food pantries with $2,400 each to supplement their supplies during the club's noon lunch meeting at The Historic Black Knight.
The five recepients are Beckley Dream Center, The Carpenter’s Corner, Food for Body and Soul, Helping Hands Community Resources and The Savlation Army.
Following the check distribution, Community in Schools representatives from the four local high schools will collect nearly 25 formal items for their students — just in time for prom.
The funding "demonstrates our membership’s committiment to 'service above self' even at times when we have more than one thing going at the same time, our membership shows up and never disappoints,” said April Elkins Badtke, President Elect. "It is an honor to provide the resources our food pantries and local high schools need."