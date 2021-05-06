The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet the Candidates forum next week for the four candidates who are vying to be elected the next mayor of Ronceverte.
With longtime Mayor David Smith deciding not to run for another term this year, those contending for the post are current city Recorder Deena Pack, former Councilwoman Barbara Morgan, Mark Mengel and Eric Mercer. Election day in Ronceverte is June 1.
Moderated by the chamber’s director, Ashley Vickers, the free candidates’ forum will be held in Ronceverte’s Clifford Community Center from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday. In addition to being open to the public, the forum will be broadcast live on Radio Greenbrier’s News Talk channel, 97.3 FM.
Anyone who has a question for the candidates is invited to submit the query to Vickers by emailing director@greenbrierwvchamber.org.
Covid-19 guidelines and safety precautions will be observed and enforced at this event.