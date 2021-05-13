Students at Ronceverte Elementary and schools around the county have had the opportunity to participate in the 21st Century EmPower after school program. This program offers tutoring, enrichment, STEM, and fitness activities to keep students motivated and engaged.
The culminating activity this year was the creation of a Lego City of Ronceverte. The students did a fantastic job building landmarks such as the skate park, concession stand, and several downtown businesses.
As one fifth grader stated, “It was fun to build the town with my friends. It is good to build teamwork in life for the future.” Another student wrote “In the city of Ronceverte we have the arcade full of games and a skate park. We built all of that.”
Mrs. Dixon provided several STEM projects for students from mining chocolate chip cookies to designing a vehicle to prevent an egg from breaking when launched down a zipline. The WVU Extension also visited weekly bringing a variety of activities for students. We even participated in the Rethink Your Drink program. We hope to continue this great program next year and look forward to many creative activities for our students.