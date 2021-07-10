The Theatre West Virginia production of "Romeo and Juliet" will open at the Grandview Amphitheater on July 18, TWV general manager Scott Hill announced Saturday.
Directed by Parkersburg native Shley Snider, the show will bring William Shakespeare's classic to the outdoor stage, giving "Hatfields and McCoys" audiences an opportunity to view another "family feud."
Romeo is played by Michael Armstrong, and Amethyst Alexander is performing the role of Juliet.
The show will run on Sunday, July 18, and on Sunday, July 25. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
"Romeo and Juliet" was originally scheduled to open Sunday, July 11, but technical difficulties forced Hill to postpone the opening and to cancel the July 11 show, he said.
"We'd rather have two good shows than a show that's not right," he explained.
More information is available by calling the TWV Box Office at 304-256-6800.