Roles estate establishes memorial fund for unrestricted grant making

The estate of Joseph "Jay" Roles, Jr. established the Carol & Jay Roles Memorial Fund to support unrestricted grant making by BAF.
Roles was the former owner and operator of Jay Roles Floral for 34 years. The couple were married in 1955. Carol passed away in 2019, and Jay passed away in 2020.
Born in Beckley in 1936, Jay was the son of the late Joseph A. "Joe" Roles and Pansy Fern Wills Roles. Jay was the former owner and operator of Jay Roles Floral for 34 years. He served in the military for ten years in the U.S. Air Force, and one and a half years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of 1954, Jay was a member of the Beckley Civitan Club, Beckley Moose Lodge #1606, Elks Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Carol and Jay loved the WV Mountaineers football, basketball and baseball teams, and were season ticket football game holders for about 25 years.
Jay also loved to hunt in his spare time.
Jay and Carol got married on April 2, 1955, at the Mount Hope Christian Church. He was a member and trustee of Pikeview Christian Church.
Carol was a graduate of Mount Hope High School, class of 1955. She had worked for Tracy and Warren Hylton Coal Companies for 20 years as an office manager. She had also worked for Beckley Welding, Beckley Stone Company, and Ashland Gas Service.
Carol was also a co-owner of Jay Roles Floral with her husband.
Carol was a member of the Women of the Moose and Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, where she was a co-chairwoman.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Carol and Jay Roles” in the memo to BAF, 1210 South Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801 or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting an unrestricted fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.