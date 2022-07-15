"Rocket Boys The Musical," based on the New York Times #1 best-selling memoir by award-winning author and West Virginia native Homer Hickam, is presently running being performed by Theatre West Virginia through July 23.
The show will be performed nightly, Tuesday through Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cliffside Amphitheater at Grandview Park, part of the New River National Park and Preserve near Beckley.
During the show's closing weekend, July 22 and 23, Homer Hickam will attend the performances and will be autographing copies of his books and posing for photos with fans after each show.
Fellow rocket boy Roy Lee Cooke will also visit the amphitheater on July 19.
"Rocket Boys The Musical" tells the true tale of a misfit coal miner's son (Homer "Sonny" Hickam) who engages some skeptical friends to join his dream of rockets and space. The original book by Homer Hickam is one of the leading Community/Library Reads across the country, a staple on school lists, and is now published in nearly every language across the globe.
Hickam has written over 20 books, many of them best sellers, after retiring from a career with NASA in 1998.
For more information about "Rocket Boys The Musical," visit https://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/stage/
