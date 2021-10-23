Rocket Boy updated: Life as an adult in Hickam's new book

Theatre West Virginia is welcoming celebrated writer Homer Hickam home on Monday with an evening of storytelling, chat and music.
The author of "Rocket Boys" and "The Coalwood Way" will be at Tamarack to discuss and sign copes of his latest book, "Don't Blow Yourself Up: The Further True Adventures and Travail of the Rocket Boy of October Sky."
He will also appear onstage at the Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theatre with actress Rhaynes Thomas, who plays Hickam's mother, Elsie, in the TWV production of "Rocket Boys: The Musical," and with Carl Anthony Tramon, who is the star of the TWV summer musical.
The book is a memoir of the years of the Coalwood native's life from 1960 to 2000, he said Wednesday.
Although he has penned books about his childhood in Appalachia since the release of his 1998 New York Times bestseller "The Rocket Boys," his latest memoir is the first time Hickam has focused a memoir on his adult life.
"I was afraid of, really, getting in the way of the original story," explained Hickam. "I think enough time has passed to get distance from it.
"It will almost complete the story. Not quite. I ended it in the year 2000."
"The Rocket Boys" told of Hickam's inspiration by the 1957 Sputnik launch to go into rocketry, against his father's wishes. Hickam eventually became a NASA engineer.
The book was turned into the 1999 Hollywood movie "October Sky," starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Laura Dern.
The new book begins on the afternoon of Hickam's final launch day, after he and his father had launched the rocket together.
"Don't Blow Yourself Up" will share an answer to a question that Hickam has been repeatedly asked in the 22 years since the release of his first book and subsequent movie: "What happened to that boy, after all those years?"
"I've heard from folks that can't quite figure out what happened to that boy, and they thought I immediately went off to work for NASA, but no," Hickam said. "A lot of other things happened."
The book, which is set for release on Oct. 26 but will be sold at Tamarack on Monday, Oct. 25, follows Hickam as he left for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) but then ended up in North Vietnam, fearing he had lost a dream of working at NASA.
Ultimately, Hickam would work for NASA.
Hickam said that his childhood in West Virginia prepared him to be successful in life.
Hickam, Butch Harper and the late George Fox of the Virginia Tech Class of 1964 built "The Skipper," the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets' cannon. Both Hickam and Fox were West Virginians.
"It is a rivalry," he said of the West Virginia Mountaineers and Virginia Tech Hokies. "But they've (Hokies) got to remember that big cannon they're really proud of at Virginia Tech is mostly West Virginia's doing."
In 1990, Hickam went to Russia as a NASA engineer to negotiate with them regarding aerospace opportunities.
Official negotiations were nearly deadlocked and ended mainly in argument, but Hickam and the Russian people connected outside of the boardroom, which Hickam attributes to his childhood in a West Virginia coal camp.
"I felt a great connection with the Russian people while I was there, because they were going through really, really hard times, economically," he said. "Being from West Virginia, I could really relate to what they were going through, and I think I was able to negotiate with the Russians from maybe a slightly different viewpoint and with some emotion, where the other folks from NASA, from the big cities and so on, really couldn't do it."
Hickam also felt a connection because some of the Russian engineers at the table were the same people who had launched Sputnik.
"Over vodka, I was telling them about when I was growing up in West Virginia, we built rockets we called 'Sputnik,'" he said. "They loved that."
The Russians took Hickam to a warehouse where an exact replica of the Sputnik that had gone into space was kept. The Soviet Union had actually built two Sputnik rockets. The one left on earth was still in Russia, and the "Rocket Boy" from West Virginia found himself staring at it.
"I was like, 'OK, God, if you want to strike me down with lightning at this moment, my life is complete,'" he recalled. "'I'm ready to go.'
"It was like this was meant to be," he remembered. "Somehow, I do not know how, but somehow that boy back in West Virginia who launched Sputnik now gets to see Sputnik again, almost 40 years later.
"I don't understand, but I'm glad."
On Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Hickam will sign copies of "Don't Blow Yourself Up" in the Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theatre at Tamarack.
At 7 p.m., TWV General Manager Scott Hill said, Hickam and the stars of the TWV "Rocket Boys: The Musical" production will take the stage for a "mini musical."
"It's 30 minutes of music and 30 or 40 minutes of Homer telling stories about the songs," said Hickam.
The cast will sing songs from "Rocket Boys: The Musical," and Hickam will share what the songs are about and his memories of them.
The author plays a vital role in "Rocket Boys: The Musical" each year and remains involved artistically. He suggested to Hill that Thomas, a Black actress, play Hickam's beloved mother, Elsie.
"I met Rhayne when we were putting on the musical many, many years ago," said Hickam. "She had incredible talent.
"I felt like we should not restrict these roles to any particular group, any identity, that it should be open to the people that are the most talented to take that role, and so I just loved that Scott agreed that we have Rhayne singing the role of my mom, and she does a wonderful job.
"Rhayne just does a terrific job."
Hickam said he would "love" for a young Black man to play him in future shows.
"That's one of the great things about the musical 'Hamilton' that really opened all this up," he said. "It's really obvious that that's what you want to do. You want to have the best people play (roles).
"I'm really pleased that all this is occurring. Ultimately, you're telling a story, and you want to use the best folks that you've got, to help you tell that story."
Hickam said TWV serves an important role in West Virginia. He thanked the City of Beckley for hosting the Rocket Boys Festival each year.
He is working with Hallmark stores in the state to send deserving West Virginia children to space camp on scholarships. Hickam will be signing books at select Hallmark stores this month, and all book sale proceeds will be used for the space camp scholarships.
Teachers who want to see the musical on Monday may attend at no charge, Hill said.
Local attorney Steve New, whose mother was a teacher in Mingo County, has purchased tickets for educators.
"Homer Hickam is a West Virginia and national treasure," New, a longtime supporter of TWV, said on Saturday. "I am blessed to call someone I admire so greatly my friend.
"Homer understands, as I do, that education opens doors for West Virginia children, which might otherwise stay closed.
"He and I hold in high esteem the coal miners who have powered this nation, and our fathers, both coal mine foremen, who worked really hard to make a better way for their children.
"Any chance that I have to help teachers, or sponsor an event where teachers are honored, I will be more than happy to do that."
Hickam will sign copies of his new book from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theatre at Tamarack.
The mini-musical will be performed on the stage at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Tamarack.
Tickets are $19.95.
Teachers who come to the show should ask for Hill, and their tickets will be complimentary.