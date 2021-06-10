Rainelle voters elected Robin Williams as the town’s new mayor Tuesday, filling a vacancy left when former Mayor Jason R. Smith resigned more than seven months ago.
Williams will take the helm from town Recorder Bill Bell, who began serving as acting mayor Nov. 1. Long active in Rainelle’s culture and recreation scene, Williams is currently coordinating the town-sponsored Down on the Farm Festival, scheduled for June 19.
She won the mayor’s office by a large margin, receiving 114 votes to former council member John Wyatt’s 30 and local business owner Mike Rogers’ 28, according to unofficial totals.
Bell was re-elected to another two-year term as town recorder, defeating challenger Brian Day 108 to 47.
With only three names on the ballot to fill five slots on Town Council, Rainelle relied on write-in candidates to round out the field.
All three of the candidates who were named on the ballot won council seats — David Spitzer with 129 votes, incumbent Ron Fleshman with 124 and Jimmy Matheney with 103. Also winning nods from the write-in side were David Sweet, who captured 65 votes, and Rich McCall with 56. The final write-in candidate, Melissa Manning, finished out of the running with 20 votes.
Voter turnout was low this year, with fewer than 180 people voting in Rainelle, compared to the 2019 municipal election’s total of around 250.
•••
Interest was also lagging in Alderson, where there were no contested races for office this year, and the renewal of the town’s streets and maintenance levy easily passed by a margin of 34 to 4.
Only 39 ballots were cast in Alderson on Tuesday, compared to 2019’s turnout of around 260 voters, drawn to the polls by a full slate of candidates from each of the town’s two nonpartisan parties.
Email: talvey@register-herald.com